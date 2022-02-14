Redistricting fights flare for Richmond County, others in Georgia

ATLANTA - Republican efforts to override Democrats’ wishes on redistricting for Richmond County and elsewhere are likely to keep inflaming tensions in Georgia’s General Assembly.

Republicans are pushing aside local maps drawn by Democrats in Cobb, Gwinnett, Augusta-Richmond and Athens-Clarke counties.

Republicans say they’re reacting to local maps that disenfranchise members of their own party, but aren’t violating the Voting Rights Act.

But Democrats like state Sen. Harold Jones II of Augusta fighting back. They say Republicans are violating federal law by reducing the influence of minority voters.

State Sen. Harold Jones, D-Augusta (Georgia Senate)

“After months of hard work, due diligence, and citizen input, the maps presented from the Richmond County Commission and Richmond County Board of Education to the state and local delegation are not being considered,” Jones said Wednesday in a statement. “As such, the citizens of Richmond County are requesting their voice be heard by allowing a hearing.”

The changes are part of Senate Bill 457 and Senate Bill 458 .

“The citizens of Augusta Richmond County deserve an opportunity to be heard through an open, transparent, and fair hearing” on the measures, Jones said.

Jones’ statement comes ahead of a meeting where the Richmond County Board of Elections will get an update on the redistricting process. The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Beazley Room at the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building. Also at the meeting will be a public hearing on polling place changes.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.