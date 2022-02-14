Advertisement

Rabid raccoon discovered in Barnwell County, authorities say

Generic raccoon photo
Generic raccoon photo(AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday that a raccoon found near Galilee Road and Wisteria Lane in Barnwell has tested positive for rabies.

No people are known to have been exposed, but one dog was exposed.

The raccoon was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Feb. 10 and was confirmed to have rabies on Feb. 11.

Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. Infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies.

“To reduce the risk of contracting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space,” said Terri McCollister, rabies program team leader for DHEC. “If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

