Police: 5-year-old accidentally shoots himself in head

The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after...
The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself.(Live 5/File)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort Police Department says a 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself.

Police responded Sunday at approximately 4:08 p.m. to a 911 call for help at the Spanish Trace Apartments in the 2400 block of Southside Boulevard.

Police learned a gray SUV had left the scene with a gunshot victim inside, Capt. George Erdel said.

A short time later, police spotted a gray SUV speeding toward Beaufort Memorial Hospital with its hazard lights on. The officer followed the vehicle to the hospital’s emergency room entrance and spoke with a 23-year-old passenger who said her 5-year-old son had been accidentally shot in the head.

The child, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to MUSC.

Investigators say the victim gained access to a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself.

He remained in critical condition as of Monday morning, Erdel said.

The investigation into what led to the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSgt Charles Raley at 843-322-7914 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 843-322-7938.

