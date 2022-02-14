New plans for the love locks at the Savannah Rapids bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Couples locking in their love at the Savannah Rapids Park is a tradition nearly 10 years in the making.

The idea comes from the ‘Love Lock’ bridge in Paris. You and your love bird write on a lock, lock it to the bridge, then throw away the key to make your love a done deal.

The tradition has taken off so much, there are new plans for the locks.

The Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau is bringing a new sculpture right next to the headgates of the canal. We spoke to the Augusta Canal authority who says this is a great way to keep the tradition going while making sure the rails don’t get weighed down.

The plan is to get the locks unlocked, put them onto the new sculpture, and make room for more. Getting the keys might not be possible, but the relocation comes down to the sculptor.

We spoke to three of the four finalists who say they’d love to be picked.

“When I saw this call, I couldn’t resist,” said Randy Walker, public artist

Walker says it’s all about making two—one

“Making a connection between the locks and the padlocks to what they symbolize and the actual physical locks,” he said

He says our locks are unique.

“Love locks are put on structures everywhere around the world, and I’ve seen them before, but I haven’t seen them anywhere where it’s an actual lock, and that’s the thing that really intrigued me,” he said.

For Wendy Klemperer, her design is less about romantic love and more about the love of the environment using the locks more interactively.

“Might even be able to act like scales of the fish or add to that visual effect,” she said.

Highlighting the elements of the Savannah River.

“Care for the environment is just so important. I like that my work can possibly draw attention to the environment and nature and excite people about the idea of interacting with it and preserving it,” she said.

Jenny Hager, professor of sculpture at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville and professional artist, wanted a new place for our next photo op, still honoring the history of the gatekeeper.

“Sort of aligned really naturally with my vision for creating a key which references a gate and also creating a key which references the locks,” she said.

