Local businesses see Valentine’s Day spike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you are going downtown to celebrate your night, we talked to local businesses all day long that say they’re excited about this Valentine’s Day boost.

They say this past weekend, they’ve had an uptick in customers.

“I know over the weekend some business owners said they saw a boom in business. It was a good day. It was a very good day. We’ve had more orders this year than the year before,” said Patricia Slagle, owner of Flowers on Broad.

Flowers on Broad is seeing its busiest year since 2019.

“We had to stop Wednesday evening taking deliveries for today,” she said.

Some things never change, there’s always someone looking for a last-minute rose.

“People still forget, and you’d think that Valentine’s would be Christmas because it comes on the same date every year, but we always have those that are last-minute callers,” she said.

Over on Washington Road, jewelry is a hot commodity this year.

“It’s a three-day bump in business. February is outside of December, it’s Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day that tick it up a little bit more,” said Michael Zibman, Windsor Jewelers.

If flowers aren’t your style, Windsor Jewelers has you covered.

“If you’re a last-minute shopper, we’re here. If you’re really late, we’re open tomorrow and can do it for you again tomorrow,” he said.

These businesses say it’s really nice to have customers coming back through their doors after a tough two years.

Slagle said: “It’s really funny to watch some of these gentlemen come in, and they look and can’t seem to make up their minds about what they want to get, so it’s a lot of fun.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.