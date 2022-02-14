Advertisement

Inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center identified

File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
File photo of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An inmate was found dead by jail staff at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lason Butler, 27, of Orangeburg, was identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reported that Butler was found Saturday morning.

RCSD personnel responded and began an investigation.

Butler did not appear to have any signs of trauma, according to deputies.

Officials are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

