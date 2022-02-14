Advertisement

Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

chicken wings
chicken wings(MGN)
By SAVANNAH LOUIE
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta sports bar reported an unusual theft hits extra hard as inflation rises across the country.

Mike Wilson, owner of Ideal Sports Bar, said someone broke into the restaurant Friday morning and stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken wings.

“Everyone says well they just stole some wings, but wings are so expensive now,” said Wilson. “A case of wings I used to buy $30-40 a case. Now they’re about $180.”

The thief broke through the side door of the building around 6 a.m. He walked out with five boxes filled with 40 pounds of wings a piece.

Wilson estimated it was worth about $800. It hits extra hard as a new Consumer Price Index report shows chicken parts up 11.6% in January 2022 compared to last year.

“I’ve raised my prices – not because of the break-in, just because of the cost of wings. We’ve gone up $2,” said Wilson. “Fourteen dollars for 10 wings. I know it sounds ridiculous, but we’re not making much off it at that price.”

The thief also stole a lawnmower, power washer, and several bottles of liquor. He damaged various entry points during the burglary, which is costing Wilson hundreds of more dollars.

This is the bar’s second burglary in two weeks. Wilson has security camera video from the week before, showing a man kicking in the front door before getting away with part of a cash register. The bar’s video is grainy, but the gas station next door appears to show the same man walking in moments later, wearing the same jacket, shoes, and mask around his neck.

Wilson said he has installed more locks and better quality cameras on the premises. He is working with another business in the area to provide better surveillance for the property.

Atlanta police are still searching for the person responsible.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal in Edgefield County
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the situation happened at West Trade Street and South Graham...
Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte
Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office
Suspect arrested in Orangeburg County murder case
Allendale Police Department, South Carolina
Allendale county man charged with burglary of police equipment

Latest News

Kaya Walker
Have you seen this missing 23-year-old in Augusta?
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway, and...
Multi-car accident shuts down lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway
This is one of the few pictures posted on Facebook before Thomas Dias disappeared.
Vanished: What happened to Thomas Dias?
News 12 This Morning│ Top headlines for February 14