Hundreds of dollars worth of wings stolen from Atlanta sports bar

ATLANTA (CBS46) — An Atlanta sports bar reported an unusual theft hits extra hard as inflation rises across the country.

Mike Wilson, owner of Ideal Sports Bar, said someone broke into the restaurant Friday morning and stole hundreds of dollars worth of chicken wings.

“Everyone says well they just stole some wings, but wings are so expensive now,” said Wilson. “A case of wings I used to buy $30-40 a case. Now they’re about $180.”

The thief broke through the side door of the building around 6 a.m. He walked out with five boxes filled with 40 pounds of wings a piece.

Wilson estimated it was worth about $800. It hits extra hard as a new Consumer Price Index report shows chicken parts up 11.6% in January 2022 compared to last year.

“I’ve raised my prices – not because of the break-in, just because of the cost of wings. We’ve gone up $2,” said Wilson. “Fourteen dollars for 10 wings. I know it sounds ridiculous, but we’re not making much off it at that price.”

The thief also stole a lawnmower, power washer, and several bottles of liquor. He damaged various entry points during the burglary, which is costing Wilson hundreds of more dollars.

This is the bar’s second burglary in two weeks. Wilson has security camera video from the week before, showing a man kicking in the front door before getting away with part of a cash register. The bar’s video is grainy, but the gas station next door appears to show the same man walking in moments later, wearing the same jacket, shoes, and mask around his neck.

Wilson said he has installed more locks and better quality cameras on the premises. He is working with another business in the area to provide better surveillance for the property.

Atlanta police are still searching for the person responsible.

