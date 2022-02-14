Advertisement

Have you seen this missing 23-year-old in Augusta?

Kaya Walker
Kaya Walker(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Kaya Walker, 23, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Ellis Street. She left on foot without her cellphone and may be having psychiatric issues, deputies said.

She was wearing a fur jacket, blue jeans and fur boots, and is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of her.

This is her second time going missing in the past three months. She also went missing on Dec. 30, and deputies sent out an alert on Jan. 2

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 706-821-1440, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

