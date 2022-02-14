Advertisement

Graham expresses support for SC judge’s appointment to Supreme Court

Judge J. Michelle Childs listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary...
Judge J. Michelle Childs listens during her nomination hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, on April 16, 2010.(AP/Charles Dharapak)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - As President Joe Biden’s self-imposed deadline to name his nominee for the Supreme Court inches closer, South Carolina’s senior senator is putting his support behind a South Carolina judge.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says he could see himself supporting J. Michelle Childs. Childs is a U-S district court judge for South Carolina and attended the University of South Carolina.

“She didn’t go to Harvard or Yale, I think that’s a plus,” Graham said.

Biden promised to announce his nominee to the high court before the end of February.

“I told him if you nominate Michelle Childs, she’ll be in the liberal camp for sure, but she has a hell of a story and she’s somebody, I think, that could bring the Senate together and probably get more than 60 votes,” Graham said.

Biden’s nominee will replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced his retirement last month.

