Ga. elections chief wants to boost security through law enforcement

ATLANTA - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is for the first time endorsing a separate agency hiring election investigators.

The plan will overlap what the Republican says is his own underfunded investigation unit.

House Speaker David Ralston and Gov. Brian Kemp have been backing a plan for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to hire agents devoted to election inquiries.

Raffensperger said he supports the plan to add two agents dedicated to election cases in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

He also called for assigning Georgia State Patrol and other officers to also play a role in protecting the safety of voters and poll workers when ballots are being cast.

Raffensperger, who oversees elections in the state, said he wants the governor, Legislature and state Election Board to work with his office to allocate these resources.

“The added GBI agents and all other state law enforcement officers who undertake this task will work with the 23 investigators of the Secretary of State’s Office to constitute a vibrant Election Protection Police Force,” Raffensperger’s office said Monday in a statement.

This election year, Georgia will attract well-funded campaigns, aggressive political operatives, out-of-state special-interest groups and constant media attention, he said. So the possibility of increased threats makes protection necessary, he said.

