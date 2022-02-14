Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Sunny and Chilly Valentine’s Day I Warming Up Into Mid Week
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking cooler for Valentine’s Day. Morning lows will be near to below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs today will stay below average in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Evening plans will be chilly, mainly in the 40s with 30s closer to midnight.

Tuesday morning looks cold again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures look to be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances look higher by Thursday and Friday of this upcoming week with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder Thursday afternoon. The weekend is looking drier and sunny with seasonal highs in the low to mid 60s.

