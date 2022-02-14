DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw a sunny & cool Valentine’s Day with highs in the 50s to near 60. If you have any V-Day evening plans temperatures will be chilly, mainly in the 40s with 30s closer to midnight. Winds will be steady this evening, but turn light and variable overnight.

Tuesday morning looks cold again with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows Tuesday will be warmer but still on the chilly side in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Temperatures look to be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday afternoon with increased cloud cover. Rain chances look higher by Thursday and Friday of this upcoming week as a cold front moves through the CSRA. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible Thursday afternoon.

The weekend is looking drier and sunny with seasonal highs in the low to mid 60s. Some lingering cloud cover is expected into Saturday with sunny skies returning by Sunday. Keep it here for the latest updates.

