Cupid surprises local kids with gifts for Valentine’s Day

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Parks and Rec Department is going the extra mile to spread the love for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, kids came home from school to find a surprise on their doorsteps.

“Good morning, we’re here being cupid,” said Tandra Cooks.

Dropping bag after bagging off on kids’ doorsteps is how Cooks spent most of her day.

“That’s what I’ll be doing, dropping off love,” she said. “It’s about 43 on the list, but 63 kids are receiving altogether.”

The truck was loaded with gifts that Aiken County’s Parks and Rec Department put together.

She hopes next year they’ll have an event to give out gifts, but with the pandemic, they thought it was best to drop them off.

“We figured instead of having them come pile up in the rec center, let’s get out and take it to their homes,” she said.

They drove all over the county to leave Valentine’s Day surprises. She says a lot of families were interested.

“It hit Facebook about 8 o’clock, and by 10 o’clock, we had taken as many as we could,” she said.

For Cooks, it’s great to know they’re helping as many as they can.

For some kids, when they get home, they’ll see Cupid visited.

“Hopefully, they’ve had a great day at school and get to come home and finish off with some goodies,” she said.

