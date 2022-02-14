Advertisement

Cupid surprises local kids with gifts for Valentine’s Day

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Parks and Rec Department is going the extra mile to spread the love for Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, kids came home from school to find a surprise on their doorsteps.

“Good morning, we’re here being cupid,” said Tandra Cooks.

Dropping bag after bagging off on kids’ doorsteps is how Cooks spent most of her day.

“That’s what I’ll be doing, dropping off love,” she said. “It’s about 43 on the list, but 63 kids are receiving altogether.”

The truck was loaded with gifts that Aiken County’s Parks and Rec Department put together.

She hopes next year they’ll have an event to give out gifts, but with the pandemic, they thought it was best to drop them off.

MORE | One local business wants to ‘aim for the heart’ on Valentine’s Day

“We figured instead of having them come pile up in the rec center, let’s get out and take it to their homes,” she said.

They drove all over the county to leave Valentine’s Day surprises. She says a lot of families were interested.

“It hit Facebook about 8 o’clock, and by 10 o’clock, we had taken as many as we could,” she said.

For Cooks, it’s great to know they’re helping as many as they can.

For some kids, when they get home, they’ll see Cupid visited.

“Hopefully, they’ve had a great day at school and get to come home and finish off with some goodies,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Single-car accident turns fatal for passenger in Edgefield County
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
The search continues for missing South Carolina mother
South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at U.S. 1, Jefferson Davis Highway, and...
Multi-car accident shuts down lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway
Kashmyn “Kash” Gilbert
Suspect sought in Richmond County home invasion
According to Mecklenburg EMS, the situation happened at West Trade Street and South Graham...
Bus driver shot, killed on the job in Charlotte

Latest News

Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
Waynesboro officer suspended in what mom sees as near-kidnapping
Generic raccoon photo
Rabid raccoon discovered in Barnwell County, authorities say
Aiken County Recs valentine
Aiken County Parks & Rec gives out Valentine's Day surprises
Aiken crime
Suspect arrested in slaying of 16-year-old outside Aiken McDonald’s