CSRA Hoops: Dates and times for region and state tournaments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Below is all of the dates and times for region tournaments and state playoffs for all of our local teams. Order is Georgia boys, South Carolina boys, Georgia girls, South Carolina girls. This page will be updated as games finish.

Boys

Georgia

AAAAAA-Region 3 (all games at Lakeside High School)

Tuesday 2/15

#3 Rockdale County vs. #6 Lakeside, 5pm

#4 Alcovy vs. #5 Heritage, 8pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Evans vs. #3 Rockdale County/#6 Lakeside, 5pm

#1 Grovetown vs. #4 Alcovy/#5 Heritage, 8pm

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 5pm

Championship, 8pm

AAAAA-Region 8

Monday 2/14

#8 Johnson at #5 Clarke Central

#6 Apalachee at #7 Jackson County

Wednesday 2/16

#6 Apalachee/#7 Jackson County at #3 Loganville

#5 Clarke Central/#8 Johnson at #4 Eastside

Friday 2/18 (remaining games are at Jackson County)

#2 Greenbrier vs. #3 Loganville/#6 Apalachee/#7 Jackson County, 5:30pm

#1 Walnut Grove vs. #4 Eastside/#5 Clarke Central/#8 Johnson, 8:30pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 2:30pm

Championship, 5:30pm

AAA-Region 4

Monday 2/14

#7 ARC at #6 Harlem, 6pm

Tuesday 2/15

#4 Morgan County at #5 Hephzibah, 6pm

#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #3 Burke County, 6pm

Thursday 2/17

#3 Burke County/#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #2 Thomson, 6pm

#4 Morgan County/#5 Hephzibah at #1 Cross Creek, 6pm

Friday 2/18 (At highest seed remaining)

Consolation, 6pm

Championship, 7:30pm

AA-Region 2

Monday 2/14

#7 Bacon County at #6 Toombs County, 7:30pm

Tuesday 2/15 (remaining games at Vidalia)

#4 Jeff Davis vs. #5 East Laurens, 5:30pm

#3 Swainsboro vs. #6 Toombs County/#7 Bacon County, 8:30pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Woodville-Thompkins vs. #3 Swainsboro/#6 Toombs County/#7 Bacon County

#1 Vidalia vs. #4 Jeff Davis/#5 East Laurens

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 5:30pm

Championship, 8:30pm

AA-Region 3

Monday 2/14

#7 Bleckley County at #6 Lamar County, 7:30pm

Tuesday 2/15 (at Washington County)

#4 Southwest-Macon vs. #5 Dodge County, 5:30pm

#3 Jasper County vs. #6 Lamar County/#7 Bleckley County, 8:30pm

Friday 2/18 (remaining games at Northeast-Macon)

#2 Northeast-Macon vs. #3 Jasper County/#6 Lamar County/#7 Bleckley County, 5:30pm

#1 Washington County vs. #4 Southwest-Macon/#5 Dodge County, 8:30pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 5:30pm

Championship, 8:30pm

A Private-Region 3 (all games at Savannah Country Day)

Friday 2/11

#2 Aquinas 45 #3 Savannah Country Day 43

#1 Calvary Day 48 #4 Savannah Christian 39

Saturday 2/12

#3 Savannah Country Day 55 #4 Savannah Christian 43

#1 Calvary Day 60 #2 Aquinas 41

A Public-Region 3 (all games at Claxton)

Tuesday 2/15

#5 Screven County vs. #8 McIntosh County Academy, 5:30pm

#6 ECI vs. #7 Claxton, 8:30pm

Thursday 2/17

#4 Jenkins County vs. #5 Screven County/#8 MCA, 5:30pm

#3 Metter vs. #6 ECI/#7 Claxton, 8:30pm

Friday 2/18

#1 Bryan County vs. #4 Jenkins County/#5 Screven County/#8 MCA, 5:30pm

#2 Portal vs. #3 Metter/#6 ECI/#7 Claxton, 8:30pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 5:30pm

Championship, 8:30pm

A Public-Region 7

Wednesday 2/16 (at Wilkinson County)

#4 GMC vs. #5 GSIC, 4pm

#2 Hancock Central vs. #7 Twiggs County, 5:30pm

#1 Warren County vs. #8 ACE, 7pm

#3 Wilkinson County vs. #6 Crawford County, 8:30pm

Friday 2/18 (remaining games at Hancock Central)

#1 Warren County/#8 ACE vs. #3 Wilkinson County/#6 Crawford County, 5:30pm

#2 Hancock Central/#7 Twiggs County vs. #4 GMC/#5 GSIC, 8:30pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 5:30pm

Championship, 8:30pm

A Public-Region 8 (all games at Commerce)

Monday 2/14

#6 Lincoln County vs. #7 Lake Oconee Academy, 7:30pm

Tuesday 2/15

#4 Commerce vs. #5 Greene County, 5:30pm

#3 Washington-Wilkes vs. #6 Lincoln County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy, 8:30pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Towns County vs. #3 Washington-Wilkes/#6 Lincoln County/#7 Lake Oconee Academy, 5:30pm

#1 Social Circle vs. #4 Commerce/#5 Greene County, 8:30pm

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 5:30pm

Championship, 8:30pm

GISA Class A State Playoffs

Saturday 2/19

#8 John Hancock Academy at #1 Citizens Christian Academy, 6:30pm

#5 Thomas Jefferson Academy at #4 Georgia Christian, 2pm

#6 Oak Mountain Academy at #3 Highland Christian Academy, 4pm

#7 Fullington Academy at #2 Twiggs Academy, 5pm

Wednesday 2/23 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

#1 Citizens Christian Academy/#8 John Hancock Academy vs. #4 Georgia Christian/#5 Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:15pm

#3 Highland Christian Academy/#6 Oak Mountain Academy vs. #2 Twiggs Academy/#7 Fullington Academy, 5:30pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 12:50pm

GISA Class AA State Playoffs

Wednesday 2/16

#16 Fulton Science Academy at #1 Solid Rock Academy, 6:30pm

#9 Monsignor Donovan Catholic at #8 Augusta Prep, 7pm

#13 Memorial Day at #4 Gatewood, 6pm

#12 Cottage at #5 Furtah Prep, 7pm

#15 Southwest Georgia Academy at #2 Terrell Academy, 6pm

#10 Windsor Academy at #7 Piedmont Academy, 5pm

#14 Briarwood at #3 Robert Toombs Christian Academy, 6pm

#11 Westwood at #6 Brentwood, 5:30pm

Saturday 2/19 (at TSA)

#1 Solid Rock Academy/#16 Fulton Science Academy vs. #8 Augusta Prep/#9 Monsignor Donovan Catholic, 5:30pm

#4 Gatewood/#13 Memorial Day vs. #5 Furtah Prep/#12 Cottage, 1pm

#2 Terrell Academy/#15 Southwest Georgia Academy vs. #7 Piedmont Academy/#10 Windsor Academy, 4pm

#3 Robert Toombs Christian Academy/#14 Briarwood vs. #6 Brentwood/#11 Westwood, 2:30pm

Thursday 2/24 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

Semi-Final 1, 2pm

Semi-Final 2, 3:45pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 4:30pm

GISA Class AAA State Playoffs

Wednesday 2/16

#16 Westfield School at #1 John Milledge Academy, 6:30pm

#9 Dominion Christian at #8 Brookwood, 7pm

#13 Trinity Christian at #4 Frederica Academy, 5:30pm

#12 Valwood at #5 Creekside Christian Academy, 4:30pm

#15 Tiftarea Academy at #2 Southland Academy, 6:30pm

#10 Westminster at #7 Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6:30pm

#14 Young Americans Christian at #3 St. Andrew’s, 6pm

#11 Pinewood Christian at #6 Holy Spirit Prep, 6pm

Saturday 2/19 (at JMA)

#1 John Milledge Academy/#16 Westfield School vs. #8 Brookwood/#9 Dominion Christian, 5:30pm

#4 Frederica Academy/#13 Trinity Christian vs. #5 Creekside Christian Academy/#12 Valwood, 1pm

#2 Southland Academy/#15 Tiftarea Academy vs. #7 Bethlehem Christian Academy/#10 Westminster, 4pm

#3 St. Andrew’s/#14 Young American Christian vs. #6 Holy Spirit Prep/#11 Pinewood Christian, 2:30pm

Thursday 2/24 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

Semi-Final 1, 5:30pm

Semi-Final 2, 7:15pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 8:10pm

South Carolina

Class A State Playoffs

Thursday 2/17 (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

#4 Blackville-Hilda at #2 C A Johnson

#4 McCormick at #2 High Point Academy

#5 Ridge Spring-Monetta at #2 Denmark-Olar, 6:30pm

#3 Governor’s School at #3 Wagener-Salley

#4 Timmonsville at #1 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Class AA State Playoffs

Thursday 2/17 (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

#4 Silver Bluff at #1 Philip Simmons

#4 Latta at #2 Barnwell

Class AAA State Playoffs

Thursday 2/17 (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

#4 at #1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 7:30pm

#3 Fox Creek at #2 Region 7

#4 Strom Thurmond at #1 Region 7

Class AAAA State Playoffs

Thursday 2/17 (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

#4 May River at #3 South Aiken

#5 Lucy Beckham at #2 Midland Valley

#4 Myrtle Beach at #1 North Augusta

Girls

Georgia

AAAAAA-Region 3 (all games at Lakeside High School)

Thursday 2/15

#3 Lakeside vs. #6 Evans, 3:30pm

#4 Heritage vs. #5 Alcovy, 6:30pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Rockdale County vs. #3 Lakeside/#6 Evans, 3:30pm

#1 Grovetown vs. #4 Heritage/#5 Alcovy, 6:30pm

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 3:30pm

Championship, 6:30pm

AAAAA-Region 8

Monday 2/14

#8 Johnson at #5 Clarke Central

#6 Eastside at #7 Apalachee

Wednesday 2/16

#6 Eastside/#7 Apalachee at #3 Walnut Grove

#5 Clarke Central/#8 Johnson at #4 Jackson County

Friday 2/18 (remaining games at Jackson County

#2 Loganville vs. #3 Walnut Grove/#6 Eastside/#7 Apalachee, 4pm

#1 Greenbrier vs. #4 Jackson County/#5 Clarke Central/#8 Johnson, 7pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 2:30pm

Championship, 5:30pm

AAA-Region 4

Monday 2/14

#7 ARC at #6 Harlem, 7:30pm

Tuesday 2/15

#5 Morgan County at #4 Hephzibah, 7:30pm

#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #3 Burke County, 7:30pm

Thursday 2/17

#3 Burke County/#6 Harlem/#7 ARC at #2 Thomson

#4 Hephzibah/#5 Morgan County at #1 Cross Creek

Friday 2/18 (at highest remaining seed)

Consolation, 6pm

Championship, 7:30pm

AA-Region 2

Monday 2/14

#7 East Laurens at #6 Toombs County, 6pm

Tuesday 2/15 (remaining games at Vidalia)

#4 Bacon County vs. #5 Jeff Davis, 4pm

#3 Vidalia vs. #6 Toombs County/#7 East Laurens, 7pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Woodville-Tompkins vs. #3 Vidalia/#6 Toombs County/#7 East Laurens, 4pm

#1 Swainsboro vs. #4 Bacon County/#5 Jeff Davis, 7pm

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 4pm

Championship, 7pm

AA-Region 3

#7 Southwest-Macon at #6 Jasper County, 6pm

Tuesday 2/15 (at Washington County)

#4 Lamar County vs. #5 Bleckley County, 4pm

#3 Washington County vs. #6 Jasper County/#7 Southwest-Macon, 7pm

Friday 2/18 (remaining games at Northeast-Macon)

#2 Dodge County vs. #3 Washington County/#6 Jasper County/#7 Southwest-Macon, 4pm

#1 Northeast-Macon vs. #4 Lamar County/#5 Bleckley County, 7pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 4pm

Championship, 7pm

A Private-Region 3 (all games at Savannah Country Day)

Friday 2/11

#1 Savannah Country Day 59 #4 Aquinas 27

#2 Calvary Day 49 #3 St. Vincent’s 27

Saturday 2/12

#1 Savannah Country Day 47 #2 Calvary Day 39

A Public-Region 3 (all games at Claxton)

Tuesday 2/15

#5 McIntosh County Academy vs. #8 Metter, 4pm

#6 ECI vs. #7 Portal, 7pm

Thursday 2/17

#4 Jenkins County vs. #5 MCA/#8 Metter, 4pm

#3 Bryan County vs. #6 ECI/#7 Portal, 7pm

Friday 2/18

#1 Screven County vs. #4 Jenkins County/#5 MCA/#8 Metter, 4pm

#2 Claxton vs. #3 Bryan County/#6 ECI/#7 Portal, 7pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 4pm

Championship, 7pm

A Public-Region 7

Tuesday 2/15 (all games at Wilkinson County)

#4 Warren County vs. #5 Crawford County, 4pm

#2 ACE vs. #7 GMC, 5:30pm

#3 Wilkinson County vs. #6 Twiggs County, 7pm

Friday 2/18 (remaining games at Hancock Central)

#2 ACE/#7 GMC vs. #3 Wilkinson County/#6 Twiggs County, 4pm

#1 Hancock Central vs. #4 Warren County/#5 Crawford County, 7pm

Saturday 2/19

Consolation, 4pm

Championship, 7pm

A Public-Region 8 (all games at Commerce)

Monday 2/14

#6 Lincoln County vs. #7 Washington-Wilkes, 6pm

Tuesday 2/15

#4 Towns County vs. #5 Greene County, 4pm

#3 Social Circle vs. #6 Lincoln County/#7 Washington-Wilkes, 7pm

Thursday 2/17

#2 Commerce vs. #3 Social Circle/#6 Lincoln County/#7 Washington-Wilkes, 4pm

#1 Lake Oconee Academy vs. #4 Towns County/#5 Greene County, 7pm

Friday 2/18

Consolation, 4pm

Championship, 7pm

GISA Class A State Playoffs

Friday 2/18

#8 Thomas Jefferson Academy at #1 Citizens Christian Academy, 6pm

#5 LaGrange Academy at #4 Fullington Academy, 6pm

#6 John Hancock Academy at #3 St. George’s, 6pm

#7 Georgia Christian at #2 Highland Christian Academy, 6pm

Wednesday 2/23 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

#1 Citizens Christian Academy/#8 Thomas Jefferson Academy vs. #4 Fullington Academy/#5 LaGrange Academy, 3:45pm

#3 St. George’s/#6 John Hancock Academy vs. #2 Highland Christian Academy/#7 Georgia Christian, 2pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 11am

GISA Class AA State Playoffs

Tuesday 2/15

#16 Memorial Day at #1 Westwood, 5:30pm

#9 Robert Toombs Christian Academy at #8 Edmund Burke Academy, 6pm

#13 Cottage at #4 Piedmont Academy, 6pm

#12 Howard at #5 Terrell Academy, 6pm

#15 Monsignor Donovan Catholic at #2 Southwest Georgia Academy, 6pm

#10 Augusta Prep at #7 Briarwood, 6pm

#14 Windsor Academy at #3 Brentwood, 5:30pm

#11 Crisp Academy at #6 Gatewood, 6pm

Friday 2/18 (all games at TSA)

#1 Westwood/#16 Memorial Day vs. #8 Edmund Burke Academy/#9 Robert Toombs Christian Academy, 8:30pm

#4 Piedmont Academy/#13 Cottage vs. #5 Terrell Academy/#12 Howard, 4pm

#2 Southwest Georgia Academy/#15 Monsignor Donovan Catholic vs. #7 Briarwood/#10 Augusta Prep, 7pm

#3 Brentwood/#14 Windsor Academy vs. #6 Gatewood/#11 Crisp Academy, 5:30pm

Friday 2/25 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

Semi-Final 1, 2pm

Semi-Final 2, 3:45pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 2:40pm

GISA Class AAA State Playoffs

Tuesday 2/15

#16 Bethlehem Christian Academy at #1 Bulloch Academy, 5:30pm

#9 Cristo Rey Atlanta at #8 Dominion Christian, 6pm

#13 Atlanta Girls’ School at #4 Trinity Christian, 5pm

#12 Pinewood Christian at #5 Southland Acadmy, 6pm

#15 Creekside Christian Academy at #2 Holy Spirit Prep, 5pm

#10 Westfield School at #7 Tiftarea Academy, 6pm

#14 Westminster at #3 John Milledge Academy, 5pm

#11 Frederica Academy at #6 Brookwood, 6:30pm

Friday 2/18 (all games at JMA)

#1 Bulloch Academy/#16 Bethleham Christian Academy vs. #8 Dominion Christian/#9 Cristo Rey Atlanta, 8:30pm

#4 Trinity Christian/#13 Atlanta Girls’ School vs. #5 Southland Academy/#12 Pinewood Christian, 4pm

#2 Holy Spirit Prep/#15 Creekside Christian Academy vs. #7 Tiftarea Academy/#10 Westfield School, 7pm

#3 John Milledge Academy/#14 Westminster vs. #6 Brookwood/#11 Frederica Academy, 6:30pm

Friday 2/25 (remaining games at Georgia Southwestern)

Semi-Final 1, 5:30pm

Semi-Final 2, 7:15pm

Saturday 2/26

Championship, 6:20pm

South Carolina

Class A State Playoffs (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday 2/16

#4 McCormick at #2 Calhoun Falls

#5 Dixie at #1 Denmark-Olar, 6:30pm

#3 Lamar at #2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt

#4 Allendale-Fairfax at #1 Lake View, 6:30pm

Class AA State Playoffs (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday 2/16

#4 Region 4 at #2 Saluda

#4 Woodland at #1 Silver Bluff, 6:30pm

#3 Barnwell at #2 Philip Simmons, 6pm

Class AAA State Playoffs (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday 2/16

#4 Region 7 at #1 Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 6pm

Thursday 2/17

#3 Fox Creek at #2 Waccamaw, 6pm

#3 Region 7 at #2 Strom Thurmond

Class AAAA State Playoffs (all games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Wednesday 2/16

#4 Hilton Head at #3 Midland Valley

#5 Colleton County at #2 Aiken

#4 Myrtle Beach at #1 North Augusta

