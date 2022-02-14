Advertisement

Brush fire slows traffic on I-20 near Grovetown

By Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon behind the Grovetown weigh station on Interstate 20.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in grass, but was quickly spreading to the tree line, according to witnesses.

The thick white smoke threatened to reduce visibility for drivers near Lewiston Road on the busy interstate.

At 2:15 p.m., westbound traffic was at a near standstill in the area.

