Brush fire slows traffic on I-20 near Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brush fire broke out Monday afternoon behind the Grovetown weigh station on Interstate 20.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. in grass, but was quickly spreading to the tree line, according to witnesses.

The thick white smoke threatened to reduce visibility for drivers near Lewiston Road on the busy interstate.

At 2:15 p.m., westbound traffic was at a near standstill in the area.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.