Augusta GreenJackets announce 2022 coaching staff

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets on Monday announced the coaching staff for the 2022 season at SRP Park.

Nestor Perez will be the new manager of the single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Perez will be joined by Mike Steed as pitching coach, Connor Narron as hitting coach and strength coach Kyle Hegedus as first-year members on the staff. Myles Schroder returns to the team as a coach, as does athletic trainer Austin Smith.

“We’re excited to enter our second season playing Braves baseball in Augusta, said Ben Sestanovich, Atlanta Braves assistant general manager. “The fans, Augusta community and SRP park provide our minor league players with an unparalleled experience as they begin their professional careers.”

Perez was manager of the Gulf Coast League Braves in 2021. He’s been promoted to the GreenJackets after serving as the rookie team’s skipper since 2016. A native of Cuba, Perez played in the minor leagues from 1998-2005 with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays and Colorado Rockies as a shortstop before signing to play in Spain at the highest level. Perez most notably played for Spain in the 2013 World Baseball Classic when the country appeared in the event for the first time.

Steed comes here from Beamsville in Canada, previously serving as pitching coordinator of the Ontario Blue Jays, Canada’s top amateur baseball program, as well as the manager of the Thunder Bay Border Cats of the Northwoods League. Steed was entering his second stint as the Border Cats’ manager in 2020 and 2021, but the team was unable to participate in either season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From left: Nestor Perez, Mike Steed, Connor Narron, Myles Schroder, Connor Narron and Austin Smith. (WRDW)

Narron follows Perez from the GCL Braves to the GreenJackets. Narron was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the fifth round of the 2010 amateur draft straight out of high school. He would play minor league baseball with the Orioles and Milwaukee Brewers from 2010-2014 before getting into coaching, where he’s been in the Braves organization since 2019.

Schroder returns to the GreenJackets for his second year as a coach. Schroder was drafted in the 27th round by the San Francisco Giants in the 2007 amateur draft from Diablo Valley College. He played in the Giants’ minor league system from 2007-2018, including a season with the Augusta GreenJackets in 2012.

Smith is a graduate of Iowa State University and is entering his second season as an athletic trainer.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.