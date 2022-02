GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident with injuries has shut down several lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the accident at US 1 Jefferson Davis Highway and Langley Dam Road around 8:35 a.m. Monday morning.

Motorists should look for a different route if possible.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.