DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw mostly sunny skies this afternoon mainly north of Augusta with a mixture of clouds and sun for the remainder of the CSRA. Highs were able to reach into the mid/upper 60s and low 70s around the region.

A chilly Saturday evening in store with overnight lows dipping into the 40s by daybreak Sunday.

Superbowl Sunday looks mostly dry across the CSRA, but a cold front will bring us a cooler day. We will see clouds in the morning but should see the sun again by the afternoon behind the front. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also be breezy tomorrow afternoon with northwest winds between 10-15 mph and gusts slightly higher. This will make for hazardous burning conditions with relative humidity values below 30% expected most of the day. There is a High Fire Danger advisory in effect through 4 AM Monday for the counties highlighted in tan below. Burning is not recommended across the CSRA, especially for those counties under the advisory.

Looking cooler early next week for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Morning lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs Monday will stay below average in the mid-50s. Skies will be sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Evening plans will be chilly, mainly in the 40s with 30s closer to midnight.

Tuesday morning looks cold again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s with plenty of sun. Rain chances look higher by Thursday and Friday of next week. Keep it here for the latest updates.

