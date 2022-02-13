DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Superbowl Sunday was mostly dry across the CSRA with only a light band of showers that moved through the region this morning. Early cloud cover gave way to mostly sunny skies by this evening. Highs made it into the 50s and low 60s with a breezy northwest wind between 12-18 MPH. A High Fire Danger advisory remains in effect through 8 PM this evening for the counties highlighted in tan below. Burning is not recommended across the CSRA this evening, especially for those counties under the advisory.

Your Superbowl Sunday evening forecast is on the chillier side with temperatures in the 40s. Be sure to grab a jacket if you have any evening plans!

Looking cooler tomorrow for Valentine’s Day. Morning lows will be near and below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Afternoon highs Monday will stay below average in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will be sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph. Evening plans will be chilly, mainly in the 40s with 30s closer to midnight.

Tuesday morning looks cold again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures look to be above average in the upper 60s and low 70s by Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances look higher by Thursday and Friday of this upcoming week with a chance for a few rumbles of thunder Thursday afternoon. Keep it here for the latest updates.

