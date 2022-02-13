DAILY FORECAST | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunday will be a bit cooler and on the breezy side with even cooler weather in store for Valentine’s Day.

Sunday will be dry across the CSRA, once a narrow band of showers passes through the region this morning. These showers were in association with a cold front passing through that will bring breezy conditions Sunday afternoon and evening. The day gets off to a cloudy start, but we should see at least a few glimpses of the sun for the afternoon behind the front. Afternoon highs will be cooler in the lower 60s. Winds will be from the northwest at 12 to 17 mph with gusts in excess of 25 mph likely at times. With the very breezy conditions and relative humidity levels less than 25 percent this afternoon, there is a High Fire Danger Advisory in effect through Monday morning, so please avoid burning and be extra careful if you plan to grill out.

High Fire Danger tomorrow for the counties highlighted in tan. Burning is not encouraged. (WRDW)

Monday will be quite chilly for Valentine’s Day with morning lows starting off well below average in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs Monday will also stay below average in the middle to upper 50s. Skies will be sunny during the day, and it will not be as windy as today with winds from of the northwest 5 to 10 mph. Evening plans will be chilly, mainly in the 40s with 30s closer to midnight.

A chilly outlook for any Valentine's Day evening plans. (WRDW)

For the week ahead, we can look forward to another frigid start Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s, then we can expect a rapid warm up Wednesday through Friday with highs near 70s Wednesday and middle 70s Thursday.

The next storm system moves in Thursday that looks like it will be a significant rain maker with thunderstorms possible Thursday into Friday. Right now, it looks like dry weather seasonably cooler weather returns for the weekend. Keep it here for the latest updates.

