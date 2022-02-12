Advertisement

Sponsor exemption Sahith Theegala leads WM Phoenix Open

At this point, most of the preparations heading into the week are done. Now, it's about taking...
At this point, most of the preparations heading into the week are done. Now, it's about taking advantage of all that the tournament has to offer.(Arizona's Family)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala made up for a messy finish Friday morning in the suspended first round of the WM Phoenix Open in a hurry — and kept on going.

Making his tournament debut on a sponsor exemption, Theegala shot a 7-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at firm, fast and fan-packed TPC Scottsdale. Theegala had the lead Thursday night at 7 under when darkness suspended play. The Indian-American resumed play on the eighth with a bogey and also bogeyed the ninth to drop a stroke back. He rebounded with birdies on the first two holes in the second round.

He’s trying to become the first player to win on a sponsor exemption since 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Virginia Reynolds is sentenced on Feb. 10, 2022, in the Andrew Cato slaying case.
Final sentence handed down in Drew Cato slaying case
From left: Carl Garrett and Mitchell McCord
Have you seen these 2 suspects in Augusta assault?
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM Update: Justice delayed, justice denied? Molestation trial set

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee...
Bell, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win over Pistons
San Antonio Spurs guard Bryn Forbes (7) reacts to a score against the Houston Rockets during...
Murray has 11th triple-double, Spurs roll past Hawks 136-121
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Clemson’s Collins suspended 1 game for foul vs Duke’s Moore
United States' Shaun White waves in the halfpipe course after the men's halfpipe finals at the...
No Olympic medal as Shaun White takes flight for final time