Orangeburg man arrested for murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kamel Daquan Thomas, 36, on Thursday and charged him with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On February 3, 2022 in the area of 870 Rail Street, Bowman, SC, Kamel D. Thomas allegedly shot and killed Stephan Harley, according to his arrest warrant. Bowman Police Department responded to the location and found a the victim, Harley, with multiple gunshot wounds and was prounounced dead at the scene, officials say. The defendant, Thomas, also sustained gunshot wounds, he drove away from the scene in his car but later was airlifted to the area of 3294 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, SC, according the arrest warrant.

The case revealed witnesses who provided the defendant did shoot the victim, officials say.

Thomas also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, in that he did willfully, unlawfully, feloniously possess fire arms during the shooting, according to the arrest warrant.

The request for the SLED investigation was made by Chief Kevin Pendarvis of the Bowman Police Department.

Thomas w as booked into the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

