Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day rush

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the Super Bowl on Sunday night, it should be an exciting game, but don’t get too excited or you might forget Valentine’s Day.

We were live from Flowers on Broad, where you can grab your last-minute bouquets for your sweetheart.

Everything from dinner reservations to flower arrangements is in high demand. The race is on for last-second gifts.

“It’s definitely bigger than last year’s and bigger than the years before that,” said Ryane Williams, general manager, Finch and Fifth.

If you’re looking for last-second fancy dinner reservations, you’re probably out of luck. With the past few years of dealing with the pandemic, it seems that everyone excited to celebrate

Finch and Fifth say they’ve been booked for a while now.

“Honestly, we had people reserving back at the end of January, and it’s been extremely busy. We are completely booked up, and we’ve booked up the quickest we’ve ever booked up. It’s been insane, honestly. This weekend has been really booked up as well,” she said.

However, there’s still hope.

Flowers on Broad has more flowers in stock than you’ll know what to do with. But, with the freshest flowers in town, you’ll want to move fast.

“So at this point in time, we’re not delivering anything- any new orders for Saturday, or delivering any new orders for Monday. However, we are going to have flowers all in the store, so people can come in, pick it up, and take it with them,” said Patricia Slagle, co-owner, Flowers on Broad.

They’re selling more than just flowers.

“We have plants, chocolates, and other gifts you can add on. But we want the flowers to be the main thing,” she said.

