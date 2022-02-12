Advertisement

James Brown Arena continues to bring business to Augusta

James Brown Arena.
James Brown Arena.(WRDW)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The James Brown Arena may be old and outdated, but it’s still open for business. Plans were in the works to tear it down and build a new one before voters got sticker-shock.

Between both the Bell Auditorium and the James Brown Arena, more than 150 events are expected to take place downtown this year.

Leaders say it is setting them up for one of their best years yet.

“It was loud and clear, but it wasn’t ‘we don’t think the project is deserving’. I just think we need to go at it in a different financing model,” said Chris Bird, general manager, James Brown Arena.

MORE | Voters turn down James Brown Arena bond in election

This gives the James Brown Arena more time to book events at the arena.

“Our client has been great, and they’ve said ‘go get some shows, fill the dates, do the best you can,” he said. “We’re super happy about where we are this year financially, I think it’s going to be the complex’s best financial year ever.”

And more events mean more money for other businesses in the city.

“Whenever there are thousands of people coming downtown, whether it’s Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the rising tide effect certainly plays well to downtown,” said Bird.

What you’ll see when immersive Van Gogh exhibit comes here

While it is set to be a busy year, the idea to build a new arena is not completely off the table.

“We’ve been working on where to put an arena, where it’s going to be best utilized for the community, you know feasibility studies, how many seats, how much is it going to cost. The James Brown Arena, it’s nearing its usable lifespan, so we’re just trying to get that next step and where it’s going,” he said.

Although there’s no word yet on when that plan to rebuild will come back up, Bird says they are excited about the future of the James Brown Arena.

“We’re looking forward to continuing the conversation with the community on a new arena and hearing that feedback and coming to our shows because it is about the experience,” he said.

