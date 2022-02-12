First-ever “Bridge the Gap” community resource fair in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta had its first-ever resource fair for the homeless, putting people in touch with help for housing, health, and more.

We were there to talk to participants and city leaders about how we bridge the gap.

“The community was always the missing piece of the puzzle, and here it is. We’re bridging that gap,” said Jordan Johnson, commissioner, District 1.

It’s a heavy load, some living in the shelter and others on the street. On Friday, they picked up another load, but this one was full of resources.

“It has soap and toilet tissue,” said Teressa.

Teressa has been living with her elderly mother in the Center of Hope on and off for a month.

“It’s kind of hard when you have a loved one that goes in the hospital because their immune system is not up to par and being homeless, but so far, I mean, the journey has been okay. It’s just a fight,” she said.

She stepped outside today to enjoy the music, and learn about resources she didn’t know existed.

“The city’s been great to provide everything you need,” said Teressa.

They provided housing assistance, vaccines, health care screenings, and goodies.

Hawthorne Welcher, Housing and Community Development, director said: “This just pretty much shows you pretty much the epidemic of what we’re talking about.”

Last year, more than 600 people received help from the Salvation Army’s shelter. Leaders say making people aware of the help available is key.

Johnson said: “We can’t wait for people to come to us. We have to take the available resources to the people.”

But because of the massive number of people in need, the action seems to be late coming.

“We’ve been pretty much shouting-shouting this message for years on years,” said Welcher.

The homelessness task force is supposed to present its master plan to address homelessness to commissioners before the end of February. A series of workshops and planning will take place after the plan is passed.

Johnson said: “I think that before, we knew that the problems existed, but folks weren’t engaged.”

