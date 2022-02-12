Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

After another chilly start in the 30s Saturday morning, temperatures will warm up 40 plus degrees into the 70s for afternoon highs. A cold front will move through Saturday night bringing below average temperatures to the CSRA Sunday through the first half of next week.

Sunday looks mostly dry across the CSRA, but a cold front will bring us a cooler day. We will see clouds in the morning but should gradually return to sunny skies during the afternoon. Cloud cover Saturday night into Sunday morning will mean a milder start to the day in the middle 40s, but a brisk northwesterly wind at 7 to 14 mph will usher in seasonably chilly temps for the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Valentine’s Day will be on the chilly side Monday with temperatures starting off in the upper 20s and only rising into the middle to upper 50s for afternoon highs.

A gradual warm up can be expected Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 60s Tuesday then warming into the middle 70s by Thursday. Morning lows will remain chilly with morning lows in the lower 30s Tuesday morning and middle 30s Wednesday.

The warmest weather of the week ahead will be Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s Wednesday with middle 70s likely on Thursday.

The next chance of rain will be Wednesday night through Friday ahead of the next cold front. Keep it here for updates.

