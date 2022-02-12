Advertisement

Bell, Rozier lead Hornets to 141-119 win over Pistons

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) brings the ball upcourt while guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 31 points and 12 assists, Terry Rozier added a triple-double and the Charlotte Hornets ended a six-game losing streak with a 141-119 win against the struggling Detroit Pistons.

Detroit has lost seven in a row and 11 of 12. Rozier finished with 25 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Miles Bridges had 25 points for the Hornets, who hadn’t won since beating the Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Jan. 28. Montrezl Harrell had 15 points in his Charlotte debut, one day after being acquired from the Washington Wizards for Vernon Carey Jr., Ish Smith and draft picks.

