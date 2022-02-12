Advertisement

Augusta Prep’s Ben Monnig scores 1,000th point, Cavaliers win region title

Augusta Prep senior Ben Monnig gets a game ball after scoring his 1,000th career point
Augusta Prep senior Ben Monnig gets a game ball after scoring his 1,000th career point(WRDW)
By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep senior Ben Monnig became just the ninth player in Augusta Prep history to score 1,000 career points, doing so in the Cavaliers’ semi-final victory in the region tournament Thursday.

Before the region championship game on Friday, the Cavaliers took a minute to recognize Monnig for the accomplishment, awarding him a ball to commemorate his accomplishment.

“He was trying not to crack a smile. We were trying to win the game,” said Augusta Prep head coach Sam Gruber, when asked about the moment Monnig scored his 1,000th point. “Going into it there was some buzz. But Ben’s been so important to this team and really for this community and school. You can show by the outpouring of love that’s come since it happened.”

In the region championship, Monnig would lead the Cavaliers to a 49-44 overtime win over top-seeded Gatewood. It’s Augusta Prep’s first region championship since 2014, and they’ll head into the state playoffs next week as the top seed.

