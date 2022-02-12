Allendale county man charged with burglary of police equipment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - SLED agents arrested Joseph Tommy Loadholt, 54, on Friday, February 11, and charged him with burglary second degree and possession of body armor by a violent offender.

Loadholt’s arrest warrant explains, he entered an unknown location on February without consent, took several items of police equipment that included body armor, badge and other items attached to the vest. Loadholt admitted to entering the building under the influence of illegal narcotics and taking the items, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Agents say.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Joseph Tommy Loadholt, 54, on Friday and charged him with Burglary Second Degree and Possession of Body Armor by a Violent Offender. (SLED)

On February 10, Loadholt admitted to the burglary and taking the items, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Special Agents say. The body armor was recovered from Loadholt’s residence, where he led law enforcement officers to its hidden location. Loadholt has been convicted of a violent crime, which makes it unlawful for him to purchase, own, posses or use body armor according to the SC Code of Laws Section 16-I-60.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Joseph Tommy Loadholt, 54, on Friday and charged him with Burglary Second Degree and Possession of Body Armor by a Violent Offender. (WRDW)

The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Allendale Police Department.

Thomas was both booked into the Allendale County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.