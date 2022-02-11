Advertisement

Suspect arrested in shooting that injured 1 in Aiken

Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Atlanta man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Aiken that left a person injured, according to authorities.

Cedrick Devoe, 36, was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on Thursday, according to jail records.

He was arrested in connection with the shooting that happened around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 29 in the parking lot of Bea’s Place, 306 Hampton Ave., according to the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The shooting injured another man in his upper right arm, according to authorities.

Devoe was charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime, possession of a forearm by a convicted felon and driving under suspension, according to arrest warrants.

