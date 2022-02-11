Advertisement

SEC distributes nearly $55 million to each member school

The Southeastern Conference (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference distributed about $54.6 million in revenue to each of its 14 member schools in the fiscal year that ended last August.

Commissioner Greg Sankey said Thursday that the league divided $764.4 million of total revenue among the members, not including $13.4 million retained by universities that participated in bowl games during the 2020-21 football season to cover expenses. The total distribution amount is comprised of revenue generated from television agreements, bowl games, the College Football Playoff, the SEC football Championship Game, the SEC men’s basketball tournament, NCAA championships and a supplemental surplus distribution.

