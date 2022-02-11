The search continues for missing South Carolina mother

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following the search for a missing South Carolina mother of two.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks and was last seen on Jan. 30 at a 7-Eleven in Anderson.

Her red Honda was found last week in McCormick County, an hour and 20 minutes from where she was last seen.

Law enforcement conducted a ground and air search of the area near Silcox Road, where Ware’s Honda was found. Her mother is asking for any information that can lead them to Ware’s location.

If you have any information, contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. (864) 260-4444

“We’re making it the best we can,” said Alberta Gray Simpkins, Alexis Ware’s mother.

A nightmare for Alberta gray Simpkins.

“Every waking moment is about her,” she said.

The investigation into Ware’s disappearance is still ongoing, and officials are unsure another search will happen. Her mother tells us she is not giving up on her daughter and will continue to look for her.

“We just need something to give us some clues to get Alexis home. Our main goal is to get her home,” she said.

Her mother is barely eating or sleeping and is praying for information that will bring Ware home.

“She is everything to me. Alexis has two children that love and miss her and want her home. She means the world to everybody,” said Simpkins.

