Advertisement

The search continues for missing South Carolina mother

Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but...
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks. Her car was found, but she remains missing.(FOX CAROLINA)
By Clare Allen
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re following the search for a missing South Carolina mother of two.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alexis Ware has been missing for almost two weeks and was last seen on Jan. 30 at a 7-Eleven in Anderson.

Her red Honda was found last week in McCormick County, an hour and 20 minutes from where she was last seen.

Law enforcement conducted a ground and air search of the area near Silcox Road, where Ware’s Honda was found. Her mother is asking for any information that can lead them to Ware’s location.

“We’re making it the best we can,” said Alberta Gray Simpkins, Alexis Ware’s mother.

A nightmare for Alberta gray Simpkins.

“Every waking moment is about her,” she said.

MORE | Sheriff: Missing woman’s car found but woman remains missing

The investigation into Ware’s disappearance is still ongoing, and officials are unsure another search will happen. Her mother tells us she is not giving up on her daughter and will continue to look for her.

“We just need something to give us some clues to get Alexis home. Our main goal is to get her home,” she said.

Her mother is barely eating or sleeping and is praying for information that will bring Ware home.

“She is everything to me. Alexis has two children that love and miss her and want her home. She means the world to everybody,” said Simpkins.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Virginia Reynolds is sentenced on Feb. 10, 2022, in the Andrew Cato slaying case.
Final sentence handed down in Drew Cato slaying case
From left: Carl Garrett and Mitchell McCord
Have you seen these 2 suspects in Augusta assault?
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM Update: Justice delayed, justice denied? Molestation trial set

Latest News

motorcycle
‘Our goal is target zero’: Keeping motorcyclists safe on the road
Building the bridge
First annual "Bridge the Gap" community resource fair
safe driving
Keeping motorcyclist safe on the road
Valentine's Day flowers
Local businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day rush