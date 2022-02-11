Richmond County schools release latest COVID stats
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has released its statistics on COVID-19 cases for the past week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 11, 2022:
Richmond County
ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
- A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Deer Chase, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Garrett, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Gracewood, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
- Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Jamestown, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined employees
- Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
- Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- McBean, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 33 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
- Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Sue Reynolds, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined employees
- Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
- W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
- Warren Road, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
K-8 SCHOOLS
- Belair K-8, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined employees
- C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employees
- Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employees
- MIDDLE SCHOOLS
- Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined employees
- Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Langford, 2 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- Pine Hill, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Tutt, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
HIGH SCHOOLS
- High School Name, Positive Students, Quarantine Students, Positive Employees, Quarantine Employees
- Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
- A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Butler, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
- Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Davidson, 1 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined employees
- Glenn Hills, 2 positive student, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
- RCTCM, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Westside , 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS
- Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
- eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
- Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.