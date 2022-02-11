Advertisement

Richmond County schools release latest COVID stats

President Joe Biden backs CDC as states relax on COVID restrictions. (Source: CNN/NBC NEWS)
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has released its statistics on COVID-19 cases for the past week. Here’s a look at the numbers for the school week ending Feb. 11, 2022:

Richmond County

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Diamond Lakes, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Garrett, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 2 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 1 positive student, 33 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
  • Monte Sano, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 3 positive students, 3 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
  • Warren Road, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Willis Foreman, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined employee

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 2 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 4 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employees
  • MIDDLE SCHOOLS
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hephzibah, 5 positive students, 7 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 3 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby Middle, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Langford, 2 positive students, 33 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • Pine Hill, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 3 positive students, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • High School Name, Positive Students, Quarantine Students, Positive Employees, Quarantine Employees
  • Academy of Richmond County, 2 positive students, 6 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 1 quarantined employee
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 2 positive student, 21 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 4 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 1 positive student, 12 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive students, 2 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside , 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined employee
  • eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined employees

