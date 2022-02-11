S.C. legislative roundup: GOP chose ‘worst’ map for Black voters, suit says

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Just two weeks after South Carolina’s new congressional map was signed into law – ending the state’s months-long redistricting process – that map is now being challenged in court.

Plaintiffs want federal judges to prevent any elections that would use these new boundaries from taking place – until they’re redrawn.

This new challenge is an amendment to a lawsuit filed at the end of last year by the South Carolina NAACP and a Hilton Head resident – to challenge the state’s new House of Representatives map.

So now they’re suing over two maps – and asking federal judges here in Columbia to intervene.

The first line of this 86-page lawsuit claims, “The South Carolina Legislature has yet again used its redistricting power to harm South Carolina voters and discriminate against Black voters.”

Now plaintiffs argue the state’s new Congressional map – signed into law just two weeks ago – is “racially gerrymandered,” “unconstitutional,” and “perhaps the worst option of the available maps in terms of its harmful impact on Black voters.”

The lawsuit names Republican leaders in the state Senate and House of Representatives, who oversaw the redistricting process, along with members of the State Election Commission, as defendants.

Plaintiffs claim lawmakers selected boundaries for the 6th District – the only district currently represented by a Democrat, Jim Clyburn – to pack more Black South Carolinians into a single district.

They argue that lawmakers unlawfully used race as their predominant factor in drawing the 1st, 2nd and 5th district lines – and that these boundaries will dilute the strength of Black voters in these areas.

The new congressional map is very similar to the map the state had been using for the previous decade – which a federal court approved.

Among the arguments in support of this “minimal-change map” – lawmakers reasoned it keeps most of the state’s voters in their same district – as constituent consistency was one of their considerations in drawing the new boundaries.

Before this lawsuit had been amended to add the challenge to the congressional map – a three-judge panel here in Columbia had scheduled a hearing on this lawsuit to take place within the next month – and to deliver a ruling by March 14.

The filing deadline for candidates running for the seats determined by these new districts is March 30.

But it remains to be seen if that schedule will be changed – with this second map now added to the lawsuit.

This addition to the lawsuit doesn’t come as a surprise.

South Carolina’s maps had been legally challenged in each of the previous five redistricting cycles – dating back to the 1970s.

Senate OKs marijuana bill; House up next

After a routine vote Thursday, South Carolina’s medical marijuana legalization bill is now headed to the state House of Representatives.

The bill cleared a major hurdle this week when the Senate voted to advance it by a 28-to-15 margin.

At this point, it’s unclear how the House will handle this bill.

Once it’s introduced next Tuesday – it’ll have to be advanced three more times – including through a vote of the full House of Representatives – before it could reach the governor’s desk.

Lawmakers advance Columbia attorney’s nomination for DHEC board chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. - State senators have confirmed a Columbia attorney as the next board chair of DHEC.

Nominated by Governor Henry McMaster, Robert Bolchoz will be the next chair of the state Board of Health and Environmental Control.

Last week, Bolchoz testified on his views on masking in schools, DHEC’s future and handling political pressure.

He expressed support for current legislation to repeal the DHEC-controlled certificate of need process by which hospitals need approval to build or expand and is open to a bill that would split DHEC’s health and environmental control functions into separate state agencies, adding he would need more information, particularly on how the division would affect taxpayers, before coming to a decision.

Bolchoz said Thursday he is excited about the opportunity to positively impact the health and safety of South Carolinians.

From reports by Mary Greene of WIS and The Associated Press

