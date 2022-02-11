S.C. 5-year-old battling heart disorder becomes police officer for a day

MAULDIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 5-year-old boy in upstate South Carolina got to spend the day as a police officer thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

5-year-old Bennett Gulyas is battling a congenital heart disorder. One of his biggest wishes was to be a police officer. So with some help from the Mauldin Police Department and the community, Bennett was able to get his wish this past weekend.

Bennett got his own Maulin Police Department patrol car and he even caught a bad guy on his first day.

The foundation says Bennett’s wish will help him turn anxiety into hope and fear into confidence. And when he isn’t feeling well or must undergo a medical procedure, reflecting on his wish and how many people care about him can bring him joy and courage.

The foundation sent a huge thank you to the Mauldin Police Department, Mauldin Mayor Merritt, all the law enforcement agencies and first responders who participated, sponsors and the community for helping make Bennett’s wish come true.

