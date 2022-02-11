Advertisement

Sahith Theegala crashes golf’s biggest party in last group

There are tens of thousands of rowdy fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but the crowd...
There are tens of thousands of rowdy fans at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but the crowd quiets down whenever a golfer is at the tee. It's almost silent. How does that happen? It's all because of a group of people that are part of the gallery management, also known as the "Quiet People."(3TV/CBS 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Sahith Theegala crashed golf’s biggest party. Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when play was suspended because of darkness.

K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65. The fans were back in full force on an 80-degree day at firm and fast TPC Scottsdale, with well over 100,000 on hand and a lot more expected Friday and Saturday. Theegala will resume play Friday morning with a 16-foot par putt on the par-4 eighth. Defending champion Brooks Koepka was at 66 with Adam Hadwin and Harry Higgs. Scott Stallings also was 5 under with a hole left.

Top-ranked Jon Rahm topped the group at 67.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
The decaying Hotel Aiken.
Multimillion-dollar transformation coming to downtown Aiken

Latest News

AU's Jared Talman honored at half time of Wednesday's men's basketball game.
AU’s Talman honored for Academic Recognition Day
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Keels double-double leads No. 7 Duke to 84-62 win at Clemson
FILE - Carolina Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, front, celebrates with teammate Matt Elliott...
Tony Boselli leads class of 8 Pro Football Hall of Famers
Hot-shooting Virginia Tech women upset No. 11 Georgia Tech