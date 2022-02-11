Robber wielded pink pistol, and cops say they’ve caught him

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested suspect in a series of robberies within a few hours — a man who reportedly wielded a pink pistol and climbed in through a drive-thru window to steal cash from a restaurant.

The first robbery was at Domino’s, 3100 Washington Road, at 11:37 p.m. Feb. 2.

A man wearing a doo rag, black mask, green sweat shirt, brown pants and black Croc-type shoes walked up to the drive-thru window, pointed a pink and silver pistol and demanded money.

After the employee at the window fled, the robber climbed through, opened the register, took money and ran out the side door.

RICHMOND COUNTY CRIME WAVE:

The robber next struck a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 3.

A man matching the description of the Domino’s robber entered the store and went straight to the restroom. When a clerk asked for his ID as he tried to buy a tobacco product, he briefly went outside, returned and tried to buy a soft drink.

When the cashier opened the register, the robber pulled out a silver and pink semiautomatic pistol and demanded the money. After an abortive attempt to also get cash from the safe, he fled.

The final target of the robber was the Get N Go convenience store, 2350 Windsor Spring Road, at 2:36 a.m. Feb. 3.

After trying to buy an item, the robber tried to gain access to the back of the counter, pointing a black and silver firearm at the clerk, deputies said.

When the clerk raised his hands yelling, “no, no, no,” the robber hit him across the face, with the gun striking the bridge of his nose and shattering his glasses.

The robber demanded that the clerk open the register, then took cash and fled with it.

On Thursday, authorities arrested a suspect in the robberies

Delvecchio Ramond Jones Jr., 22, was arrested and held in Richmond County jail on three counts of armed robbery, three counts of possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and one count of aggravated assault, according to jail records.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.