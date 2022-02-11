One local business wants to ‘aim for the heart’ on Valentine’s Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What better way to celebrate valentine’s day than throwing axes.

Whether you want to impress your sweetheart or get out for a day downtown, Broad Street’s new axe-throwing club might just be for you.

When you think about things to do in Augusta, axe throwing may not be the first thing that crosses your mind.

Broad Street Throwing Club’s owner Vinnie Ingallinera, says their purpose is simple.

“What we wanted to do is be ‘a thing to do’ in downtown Augusta,” he said. “We’re bringing indoor axe throwing to the CSRA.”

Axe throwing is something fun everyone can do and we have access to it at our fingertips.

“Axe throwing is a really great equalizer as a team-building event because it’s not about physical strength or anything like that. The axe does most of the work by its design,” said Ingallinera.

Here at Broad Axe Throwing Club, formerly known as Source Code Escape Games, you can see they’re usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but this upcoming Monday, they are having a special event.

“Axes and O’s is our Valentine’s Day event, we’re usually closed on Mondays, but it’s an important day for a lot of people,” he said.

They’re also having a grand re-opening celebrating their expanded space on Feb. 18. It’s called the ‘Axe-Travaganza’, and you’re invited to go.

“Two targets to yourself, dedicated ‘axe-pert’ coaching you, champagne bottle service, red roses, and just a nice private time, and a thing to do on Valentine’s Day that really aims for the heart,” he said.

For more information, visit Broad Axe Throwing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.