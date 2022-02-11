Advertisement

One local business wants to ‘aim for the heart’ on Valentine’s Day

By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - What better way to celebrate valentine’s day than throwing axes.

Whether you want to impress your sweetheart or get out for a day downtown, Broad Street’s new axe-throwing club might just be for you.

When you think about things to do in Augusta, axe throwing may not be the first thing that crosses your mind.

Broad Street Throwing Club’s owner Vinnie Ingallinera, says their purpose is simple.

“What we wanted to do is be ‘a thing to do’ in downtown Augusta,” he said. “We’re bringing indoor axe throwing to the CSRA.”

Axe throwing is something fun everyone can do and we have access to it at our fingertips.

MORE | Show your love with these local Valentine’s Day events

“Axe throwing is a really great equalizer as a team-building event because it’s not about physical strength or anything like that. The axe does most of the work by its design,” said Ingallinera.

Here at Broad Axe Throwing Club, formerly known as Source Code Escape Games, you can see they’re usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but this upcoming Monday, they are having a special event.

“Axes and O’s is our Valentine’s Day event, we’re usually closed on Mondays, but it’s an important day for a lot of people,” he said.

They’re also having a grand re-opening celebrating their expanded space on Feb. 18. It’s called the ‘Axe-Travaganza’, and you’re invited to go.

“Two targets to yourself, dedicated ‘axe-pert’ coaching you, champagne bottle service, red roses, and just a nice private time, and a thing to do on Valentine’s Day that really aims for the heart,” he said.

For more information, visit Broad Axe Throwing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Virginia Reynolds is sentenced on Feb. 10, 2022, in the Andrew Cato slaying case.
Final sentence handed down in Drew Cato slaying case
From left: Carl Garrett and Mitchell McCord
Have you seen these 2 suspects in Augusta assault?
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM Update: Justice delayed, justice denied? Molestation trial set

Latest News

Roman Project Freedom
Local 10-year-old gets TV show on his mission to save dogs
Roman McConn
Local 10-year-old gets tv show
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. legislative roundup: GOP chose ‘worst’ map for Black voters, suit says
Axe Throwing Augusta
Axe-throwing club preps for valentine event