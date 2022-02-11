Advertisement

MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred kicks off the first round of the 2021 MLB baseball draft in Denver. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start Dec. 2, 2021, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.

With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.

Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16.

