MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says spring training remains on hold because of a management lockout and his goal is to reach a labor contract that allows opening day as scheduled on March 31.
With the second-longest work stoppage in baseball history stretching into its 71st day, Manfred said teams will make a new offer when negotiations resume Saturday for just the fifth economic bargaining session since the five-year labor contract expired.
Spring training workouts had been scheduled to start on Feb. 16.
