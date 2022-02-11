Local youth and deputies look to repair relationships and community relations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement, community leaders, and parents are coming together in Richmond County to fight for future generations.

With Black History Month in mind, the National Action Network brought in a team of mentors to meet and speak with the next generation.

The goal is to repair relationships with law enforcement and keep kids off the streets.

Kids of all ages are being taught how to use their voice and knowledge of their history to engage more with the community.

“Most kids my age wouldn’t even do this. I feel like if they were to see me up here, they would say, ‘oh Ariana is doing it’ maybe I could do it,” said Ariana Pace.

Organizers are hoping black history events like ‘Know Your History, Know Your Rights’ workshops can help start kids down the right path and keep them there.

Dalisha Spearman, a parent said: “Programs like this keep the children engaged, keep them off the streets and give them something positive to do.”

It doesn’t stop with non-profits. It must be a team effort. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Service Division says they want to give youth a positive image of police in addition to educating them.

Lieutenant Lucas Grant, RCSO Community Services Division said: “That is the generation that is going to follow us and hold certain seats within our community. We ought to continue to help build it. Not only to educate them but save them from going down the wrong road.”

The sheriff’s office has plans to take part in a town hall, and community programs like this to get kids engaged.

Clark said: “A great opportunity for them to like see what they can do for others.

