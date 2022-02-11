Advertisement

Local 10-year-old gets TV show on his mission to save dogs

By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While some 10-year-olds are playing video games or hanging out with friends, Roman McConn is on a mission to save dogs.

This is not the first time he has been on TV, but it is the first time he is getting his own show on the Disney platform.

“Disney said ‘you know what, hey we should do a tv show’, and now I have my own TV show,” he said.

McConn’s show premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. on Disney XD, and will have 17 episodes. He spent about four months filming in Texas and is excited to show that to a national audience.

‘Lots of dogs, lots of kids, and lots of fun,” he said.

MORE | Project Freedom Ride is giving dogs a new home in CSRA

You may know him from his rescue, Project Freedom Ride. They helped take dogs out of the Burke County Animal Shelter.

“It’s good to see all of these dogs all happy because they know they’re going to a better place,” said McConn.

That’s what his show is all about.

Each episode focuses on a shelter dog’s journey to find a new home.

“Shelter dogs aren’t broken, they just need some time to open up and show their true colors, like who they really are,” he said.

