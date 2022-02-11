Advertisement

Keels double-double leads No. 7 Duke to 84-62 win at Clemson

Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21)...
Clemson guard David Collins (13) drives to the basket while Duke forward A.J. Griffin (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with an 82-64 win at Clemson.

Duke reached 20 wins for the 36th time in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons. Mark Williams scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting while Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall had 17 points to lead Clemson, which lost its third straight game.

