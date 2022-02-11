Here’s why your Super Bowl party spread could cost more this year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Experts say Super Bowl parties now could be some of the most expensive ones ever - 14 percent higher in price to be exact. Nearly all of our favorite Super Bowl food and drinks have jumped in price.

″I expect to see the biggest super bowl spending ever because we have the largest economy ever,” Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo Chief Agricultural Economist, said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, when it comes to meats, prices for both fresh and frozen chicken wings are up nearly 12 percent. Ground beef is 13percent higher and steak meat prices are up 21 percent.

Drink prices aren’t much better as soda prices rose nearly nin percent and beer prices rose six percent. And avocado prices rising nearly 25 percent might have you rethinking making guacamole on gameday.

But experts the blame falls on high demand, labor shortages, and the ongoing supply chain issues. For grocery store owners, they face the task of increasing store prices much to the dismay of consumers.

“Like our ranchers out in Kansas, they would love to run the packing plant, six days a week right now. But they are like on five days a week, they don’t have enough worker,’ Stew Leonard Jr., CEO of Stew Leonard’s, said.

But to cut down those costs, experts say try switching out the traditional food for lower-priced options like vegetables and fruits. You can also buy certain items in bulk or go for a cheaper generic brand or store-brand foods.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.