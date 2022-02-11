Advertisement

Georgia chief justice announces his resignation

Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias addresses lawmakers on Feb. 8, 2022.
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias addresses lawmakers on Feb. 8, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David E. Nahmias announced Friday he will resign from the court effective July 17, the last day of the court’s next term.

His exit came just three days after he delivered his State of the Court address to Georgia lawmakers.

In his hand-delivered letter of resignation to Gov. Brian Kemp, Nahmias noted his more than 12 years of service as a justice on Georgia’s highest court after almost 15 years of service as a federal prosecutor.

MORE | Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill would let police check for citizenship

During his time as a justice, he has written more than 470 opinions and joined more than 2,700 others. “I believe that I have contributed to making the decisional law of Georgia clearer, more consistent, and more faithful to the text and original understanding of our State’s Constitution and statutes,” he wrote.

Nahmias was appointed to the court by then-Gov. Sonny Perdue in 2009 and won re-election to the bench in 2010 and 2016. He served as presiding justice from September 2018 until July 2021, when he became Chief Justice.

Kemp will appoint a new justice.

In his letter, Nahmias explained that, “after several months of reflection and prayer,” he has decided to spend more time with his family, including his new fiancée and children, one of whom will begin playing college football this fall and the other of whom will be a rising junior in high school. He has not yet decided what path his legal career will take next.

Nahmias explained that while he was ready to leave the court now, “it will be better for the Court to continue my work on pending cases, limit any period without a full complement of Justices, and allow for an orderly transition to new leadership.”

READ HIS FINAL ‘STATE OF THE COURT’ SPEECH:

