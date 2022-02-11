Advertisement

Ga. state grant to boost STEM education in 4 local counties

Students
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Students in four CSRA counties will benefit from a $1 million state grant to teach STEM subjects and bridge a pandemic-driven learning gap.

Gov. Brian Kemp is awarding the funds to Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers to help students in Glascock, Hancock, Lincoln, Warren, Baker and Clay counties.

Amanda Buice, executive director of the nonprofit, said it’s more important than ever to teach these kids science, technology, engineering and math.

“We can’t recoup the time we’ve lost with our students due to the pandemic,” Buice said. “There’s only so many hours in the day for our educators to do what they need to do, and it’s been disrupted, and it’s been challenging.”

Buice said she hopes the money will help make up for that lost time.

Amanda Buice is the executive director of the Georgia Youth Science & Technology Centers.
Some third through eighth graders will get Chromebooks with STEM education programs on them that the kids can use at home, even without internet access.

But that’s not all.

“Technology is a tool. We want to wrap it with services and people,” Buice said. “We’re going to conduct some training for teachers, and we’re going to do a lot of student programs, as well.”

Those programs will happen after school and even on the weekends and will involve the students’ families, as well.

Buice said STEM topics are important because of the real-world applications.

“Farmers use engineering all the time. We use a lot of STEM in ag,” Buice said, adding the pandemic is an example, as well. “They are faced with needing knowledge about their own personal health, about vaccines, about how viruses transmit.”

She said we need students to learn STEM subjects so they can help their community in return when they grow up.

“If we don’t take advantage of times and opportunities to also include the STEM subjects, then we will have a bigger problem down the road,” Buice said.

She said the organization aims to start using this money for these Chromebooks and student programs starting in fall 2022, but it has until September 2023 to spend this federal money.

From reports by WALB and WRDW/WAGT

