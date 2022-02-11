Ga. spaceport land deal must wait for March 8 election

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A judge has blocked a Georgia county from buying land for a commercial spaceport until the project goes before voters in a special election next month.

Commissioners in coastal Camden County have spent 10 years and more than $10 million pursuing a launchpad for sending satellites into orbit and were granted an operator license by federal regulators in December.

But opponents have a shot at derailing the project after gathering enough signatures to force a special election March 8.

Voters will cast ballots on whether to authorize county officials to buy the land needed for the spaceport.

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2008, file photo, a wild horse grazes next to the ruins of the Dungeness mansion in the south end of Cumberland Island in Camden County, Georgia National Seashore. A federal agency is once again delaying a final decision on whether to permit construction of a launchpad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, it now plans to issue a decision on Spaceport Camden by Nov. 3. (AP Photo/Chris Viola, File) (CHRIS VIOLA | AP)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.