Ga. spaceport land deal must wait for March 8 election
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A judge has blocked a Georgia county from buying land for a commercial spaceport until the project goes before voters in a special election next month.
Commissioners in coastal Camden County have spent 10 years and more than $10 million pursuing a launchpad for sending satellites into orbit and were granted an operator license by federal regulators in December.
But opponents have a shot at derailing the project after gathering enough signatures to force a special election March 8.
Voters will cast ballots on whether to authorize county officials to buy the land needed for the spaceport.
