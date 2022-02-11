Advertisement

Ga. spaceport land deal must wait for March 8 election

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A judge has blocked a Georgia county from buying land for a commercial spaceport until the project goes before voters in a special election next month.

Commissioners in coastal Camden County have spent 10 years and more than $10 million pursuing a launchpad for sending satellites into orbit and were granted an operator license by federal regulators in December.

But opponents have a shot at derailing the project after gathering enough signatures to force a special election March 8.

Voters will cast ballots on whether to authorize county officials to buy the land needed for the spaceport.

