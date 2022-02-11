Advertisement

Ga. native CJ Uzomah says he’ll bathe in chili if Bengals win Super Bowl

C.J. Uzomah
C.J. Uzomah(Gray)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - The countdown to Super Bowl Sunday is on and for the Peach State, all eyes are on Cincinnati Bengal C.J. Uzomah.

The Georgia native plays as the Bengals’ tight end, joining the team during the 2015 NFL draft.

MORE | Why your Super Bowl party spread could cost more this year

During a media conference held Thursday, Uzomah said he would go all in if the team won Super Bowl LVI, including soaking in a bathtub full of Cincinnati-style chili.

“You put it in a swimming pool, I’ll dive in there and eat my way out,” Uzomah said.

The Bengals will face the L.A. Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

