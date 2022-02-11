Ga. Capitol roundup: Bill would let police check for citizenship

ATLANTA - State Sen. Butch Miller says he wants Georgia law enforcement to be able to verify whether someone is a legal citizen or not.

“We don’t know who’s coming and who’s going. I think that citizenship matters,” Miller said.

The bill introduced this week states that each peace officer in the state who lawfully arrests or detains an individual with or without a warrant or as the result of a traffic stop shall check such individual’s citizenship status.

“I’m not saying that people have to carry their birth certificate or their passport with them, but they need to have state identification with them and identification for an officer is key,” Miller said.

He said he wants police not to penalize people they pull over because of citizenship but to collect data on how many non-citizens are in Georgia.

Opponents of the bill argue that this is a gateway to racial and ethnic discrimination in police stops.

“Sen. Butch Miller is adding another burden on police officers putting them in a position that they should not be in without any consideration on how you would actually dictate who is a citizen and who is not,” said Christopher Bruce, the political director of ACLU of Georgia. “There is a racial profiling part of the bill and during an election year, we need to stay away with these petty type of politics,” Bruce added.

Bruce also explained that the bill does not outline any provision for data collection.

Overall, Miller says it is not about race at all.

“I’ve made no distinction with race or ethnicity or how someone looks that’s got nothing to do with it,” Miller told CBS46.

The bill will be assigned to a committee in the next few days.

Lawmaker wants to hit the brakes on mandatory license suspensions

ATLANTA - Drivers who find themselves in trouble with their license could be getting relief if a state senator gets his way.

State Sen. Bruce Thompson says a pair of bills is intended to help people who had minor vehicle infractions keep their driver’s licenses without going into debt to do it.

If you’re driving and get pulled over for a possible broken tail light or a minor violation you’re expected to go to court.

If you’re a no show your license will automatically be suspended under current Georgia law.

Thompson says a license suspension can quickly spiral into jail time if you don’t show up or notify the courts properly — or simply cant afford to pay. He adds that automatic license suspensions are adversely impacting Georgians, especially people struggling financially.

“You take a semi-small situation and turn it into an exasperated disaster for a family,” Thompson said.

He says with so many people getting sick from COVID, no-shows in court were far too common. His new bill would stop automatic license suspensions.

“It simply gives probate judges the discretion they don’t have to suspend that license. They can take other actions,” he said.

Thompson testified that last year 105,000 Georgians had their driver’s licenses suspended because of failure to appear in court.

He says many can’t afford to pay for reinstatement, so a second bill of his would waive reinstatement fees for driver’s who meet low-income requirements.

“Driver’s services supports this bill and all we are trying to do is help individuals get back on their feet so they can drive to work and take care of the needs they have at home,” Thompson.

Thursday’s hearings did not include a vote. Thompson said he will request that it be put on the committee calendar in the coming weeks.

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are advancing two measures meant to limit public school students’ access to inappropriate or obscene materials.

A House subcommittee on Thursday passed a bill to tighten standards preventing schoolchildren from using school computers or internet networks to view material harmful to minors.

Another House committee on Wednesday passed a bill creating a process for parents to demand removal of books and other materials.

The anti-obscenity measure would let parents file objections with a school’s principal.

The principal would have seven business days to decide whether to remove or restrict access.

Parents could appeal to their local school board.

The measures are part of a broader conservative push on school issues this year.

ATLANTA - A new Georgia house bill proposed would help provide rabies vaccine exemptions for dogs and cats in Georgia. Five state representatives signed onto the proposal, and it’s been discussed in committee this week.

House Bill 1000 would provide an exemption for canines and felines to be vaccinated against rabies if a vet deems the vaccine to compromise the animal’s health or is “medically unnecessary.”

Republican State Representative Stan Gunter, who authored the bill, said it’s all about giving power back to vets and dog-owners.

“There should be some exceptions or leniency for vets to make a decision based on their own experience and knowledge,” said Gunter.

Also in the news ...

STATE FUNDS: Georgia state lawmakers have advanced plans to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion. That includes paying state employees and teachers more. The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved changes to the budget that runs through June 30. The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers. Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates. The burst of spending comes as Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.