Feds fight release of report on Ga. voting machines

FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) - A federal cybersecurity agency is reviewing a report that alleges security vulnerabilities in voting machines used by Georgia and other states.

But the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency says the document shouldn’t be made public until the agency has had time to assess and mitigate potential risks.

The report has been under seal since July as part of a long-running lawsuit challenging Georgia’s voting machines.

Its author, J. Alex Halderman, declared to the court that he identified “multiple severe security flaws” that could enable bad actors to install malicious software in the Dominion Voting Systems machines.

CISA has told the court that it expects to complete its review as quickly as possible.

