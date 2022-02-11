Advertisement

Falcons’ owner Blank: Must plan for QB Ryan’s successor

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) works in the pocket against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Atlanta.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while Matt Ryan is likely to continue as the starter in 2022.

The Falcons face more complicated decisions at wide receiver, where Calvin Ridley’s status remains uncertain. Blank says the team has not talked with Ridley since the wide receiver missed the final 11 games last season while addressing mental health issues. Ryan will be 37 next season, which would be his 15th as the starter. Blank likes Ryan’s continued production and durability.

Even so, Blank says it’s time to plan for the future.

